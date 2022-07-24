Products
Firezone (Beta)
Ranked #16 for today
Firezone (Beta)
Fast, private networks for your team in minutes
Is your bastion host or legacy VPN
struggling to keep up
with remote work?
Firezone is a remote access platform that’s
painless to deploy
,
easy to manage
, and built on WireGuard® to be
blazing fast
. Best of all it's
self-hosted and open-source
.
Launched in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
,
Security
by
About this launch
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
,
Security
. Made by
Jamil Bou Kheir
and
Jason G
. Featured on July 28th, 2022.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Daily rank
#16
Weekly rank
#119
