Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Makers Grant
Giving back and supporting our community
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
How to post a product?
Sign In
Sign Up
Home
→
FireKit
FireKit
Bulk Data Tool for Firebase
🏷 Free Options
Productivity
+ 1
FireKit is a Bulk Data Tool for Firebase that makes the Operations such as Uploading Complex Bulk Data with SubCollections to Firebase Firestore and even Download that Data to nicely Formatted JSON files by just a PUSH of a button.
🎁 50% Off on Purchase
Login to get promo code
Tweet
Share
Embed
Collect
Featured
20m ago