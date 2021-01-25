Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → Firefox Relay

Firefox Relay

Hide your real email address to help protect your identity.

Firefox Extensions
Email
+ 4
Firefox Relay makes it easy to create aliases, randomly generated email addresses that forward to your real inbox. Use it to protect your online accounts - and your identity - from hackers.
Embed
Featured
Hotjar
Promoted
See how your visitors are really using your site – for free
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
💬
Be the first to comment