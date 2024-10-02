Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
This is the latest launch from Firebender
See Firebender’s previous launch →
Home
Product
Firebender
Firebender
Android Studio's most powerful AI assistant
Visit
Upvote 35
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Firebender is the most powerful AI assistant for Android Studio. Their plugin offers AI chat over codebases, logs & emulators, quick file edits, and models with up-to-date Android knowledge.
Launched in
Android
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
by
Firebender
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Firebender
Firebender helps sales teams discover the best leads with AI
0
reviews
141
followers
Follow for updates
Firebender by
Firebender
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Android
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Aman Gottumukkala
and
Kevin Tang
. Featured on October 7th, 2024.
Firebender
is not rated yet. It first launched on March 12th, 2024.
Upvotes
35
Comments
8
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report