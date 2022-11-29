Products
Fire Opal
Fire Opal
Meaningful results from today’s quantum computers
Fire Opal is the first zero-config software package designed to drastically improve the probability of achieving the correct output from quantum computers, without requiring any knowledge about the underlying hardware.
Launched in
Software Engineering
,
Developer Tools
,
SDK
by
Fire Opal
About this launch
Fire Opal by
Fire Opal
was hunted by
rowen wu
in
Software Engineering
,
Developer Tools
,
SDK
. Made by
rowen wu
and
Alex Shih
. Featured on December 7th, 2022.
