  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Fire Opal
Fire Opal

Fire Opal

Meaningful results from today’s quantum computers

Free
Fire Opal is the first zero-config software package designed to drastically improve the probability of achieving the correct output from quantum computers, without requiring any knowledge about the underlying hardware.
Launched in Software Engineering, Developer Tools, SDK by
Fire Opal
About this launch
Fire Opal
Fire OpalMeaningful results from today’s quantum computers
0
reviews
4
followers
Fire Opal by
Fire Opal
was hunted by
rowen wu
in Software Engineering, Developer Tools, SDK. Made by
rowen wu
and
Alex Shih
. Featured on December 7th, 2022.
Fire Opal
is not rated yet. This is Fire Opal's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#21
Week rank
#100