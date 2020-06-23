Discussion
Hey everyone 👋 This is Gaia, one of the founders of finuprise. Finuprise was born from the desire of Heidi, Frida and myself to create a movement to change the world for the better. As money talks, we want to empower all of us to vote with our money by investing in impactful companies. Investing takes time and effort, and doing so while respecting one’s values is more than ever time-consuming and straight up difficult. Finuprise aims to change this. 💰 No minimal investment and seamless user experience to be as accessible as possible. 📑 Curated impact lists and company information to minimize the time spent and maximize how impactful you are with your investments. 👩👩👧👦 Possibility to share one’s investment portfolio and personal lists with friends to be inspirational. We are currently early-stage, building a user waitlist and working on building a prototype. 📱 Please reach out! We’d love to hear any feedback or advice - and we’d be happy to answer any questions. Cheers, Gaia P.S. we are currently looking to start conversations with a tech person 👩💻 regarding the building of the final app, please feel free to reach out if you’d be interested in collaborating with us or know anyone that could be.
Hi Producthunters! I'm Frida and part of the finuprise team☝️ I'm the go-to person for matters on sustainability and impact, so feel free to ask me about that, as well as other things regarding finuprise (after all, we are a startup and our "cubicles" overlap a lot). Cheers!
