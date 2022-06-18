Products
Home
→
Product
→
Fintech First Users
Ranked #3 for today
Fintech First Users
How top fintech startups got their first users
Every startup faces the challenge of acquiring its first users. This is doubly true in fintech, with its unusually high customer acquisition costs. This resource shows how 22 top fintech startups overcame this barrier to get their first users.
Launched in
Fintech
,
Growth Hacking
,
Startup Lessons
by
Fintech First Users
About this launch
Fintech First Users
How top fintech startups got their first users
Fintech First Users by
Fintech First Users
was hunted by
Dominick DeJoy
in
Fintech
,
Growth Hacking
,
Startup Lessons
. Made by
Dominick DeJoy
. Featured on June 24th, 2022.
Fintech First Users
is not rated yet. This is Fintech First Users's first launch.
Upvotes
25
Comments
1
Daily rank
#3
Weekly rank
#18
