Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Fintece
Ranked #11 for today
Fintece
Organize & manage your finances in Notion
Visit
Upvote 3
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
By using this tracker it'll become simple to comprehend where your money goes, you only need to enter your income & expenses and your financial overview will be calculated automatically by the system with just one click.
Launched in
Money
,
Finance
,
Notion
by
Fintece
monday dev
Ad
Easily sync bugs and features from GitHub into monday dev
About this launch
Fintece
Managing Finances Has Never Been Easier
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
Fintece by
Fintece
was hunted by
BoB
in
Money
,
Finance
,
Notion
. Made by
BoB
. Featured on November 13th, 2022.
Fintece
is not rated yet. This is Fintece's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#11
Week rank
#251
Report