Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Finqr
Ranked #20 for today
Finqr
Personal finances Q&A answered by specialists
Visit
Upvote 7
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Get expert help with your personal finance questions on Finqr. Saving money, emergency funds, stocks, retirement - our CFP® answers are accurate and guide you to a financially healthy life
Launched in
Education
,
Finance
,
Personal Finance
by
Finqr
Zendesk for Startups
Ad
Build a better customer experience with 6 months free.
About this launch
Finqr
Personal finances Q&A answered by specialists
0
reviews
7
followers
Follow for updates
Finqr by
Finqr
was hunted by
Felipe Oliveira Silva
in
Education
,
Finance
,
Personal Finance
. Made by
Felipe Oliveira Silva
,
Marcelo Izukawa
and
Rafael Sanches
. Featured on February 6th, 2023.
Finqr
is not rated yet. This is Finqr's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
1
Day rank
#20
Week rank
#20
Report