@bramk, thank you for hunting us! Hey Product Hunter, this is Milan, one of the product makers. Finny is a web-based personal finance and investing education app that we created out of our own frustration with personal finance and investing media today. Start researching any financial problem on the web, and you’ll find a ton of advertisements and promoted results. While creating Finny, we’ve focused on providing unbiased, bite-sized answers to common financial questions that people are searching for. Along the way, we also created a number of money guides and simple investing tools for you to check out. Here are the most important features Finny offers today: 💥money guides for people all ages; 💥simple investing tools (e.g., compare stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds); 💥on-demand answers to your financial questions You will need to log in if you’d like to use Finny for a while--we just want to know you're a real person if you're asking questions and expect us to answer. Logging in is quick--leverage your Google or Facebook credentials. Who is Finny made for? According to a CNBC study, 75% of Americans claim they’re ‘winging it’ when it comes to managing their own money. And most of us don’t have a professional financial advisor. This product is for anyone living in the United States who’d like some financial guidance in their life, and on-demand answers to their money questions. We’re not a financial advice company--this area is strictly regulated by FINRA and the SEC in the US. Also, we are currently focused on just the US market. How much does Finny cost? Finny costs $8.25 a month (paid annually), roughly the price of two lattes. Special Product Hunt offer If you’d like to try Finny for free for 30 days, please use this link. You’ll need to submit your credit card for the trial. Feel free to test the product, explore all the features and cancel the subscription within the first 30 days, and you won’t be charged. Thank you for considering Finny! Feel free to comment below. You can find us on Twitter (@mkovacev or @askfinny) as well. Also, AMA-:)
