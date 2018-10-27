Finito is an OSX app that turns your wallpaper into a fully customizable countdown (plus a customizable menu bar).
JoseMaker@jose_a_neto · Code is Poetry
Hey Hunters! I am a person who needs to be aware of the deadlines (I work better under pressure). I usually set my deadlines in my task manager, but for the critical deadlines, this doesn't work too well for me... I was looking for something that would give me a motivational boost every time I saw. So a few weeks ago I decided to build Finito, a macOS app that turns your wallpaper into a fully customizable countdown (plus a customizable menu bar). # Wallpaper features * Automatically refresh displaying a countdown, percentage, or animation that reflects progress. * Customize the deadline style, format, color, and size * Change the background color and even use a custom background image! * Disable the wallpaper and use only the menu bar. * Set refresh time 1 min, 5 min, 15 min... up to 1 time a day. * Change the wallpaper on the main screen or multiple screens as you prefer. # When your wallpaper is hidden, there's the Bar * Choose from different icons styles that will dynamically show progress. * Customize the format between countdown or percentage * Customize the countdown format, enabling or disabling years, months, days, hours and minutes. * Combine dynamics icons with countdown or percentage and enable or disable as you prefer. Maybe a good idea or a bad one, depending on who looks at it, you decide 😄
