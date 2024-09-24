  • Subscribe
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. Fini
    Fini

    Fini

    Fini makes learning to code easy and fun

    Free
    Fini makes learning to code easy and fun, offering bite-sized lessons and quizzes to help you master Python, JavaScript, and more. Whether you're a beginner or looking to sharpen your skills, Fini provides a clean, user-friendly interface.
    Launched in
    iOS
    Online Learning
     by
    Fini
    About this launch
    Fini
    FiniFini makes learning to code easy and fun.
    0
    reviews
    47
    followers
    Fini by
    Fini
    was hunted by
    Orhan Erday
    in iOS, Online Learning. Made by
    Orhan Erday
    . Featured on October 2nd, 2024.
    Fini
    is not rated yet. This is Fini's first launch.
    Upvotes
    46
    Vote chart
    Comments
    18
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -