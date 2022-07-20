Products
This is the latest launch from Fing
See Fing’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Fing Desktop 3.0
Ranked #17 for today
Fing Desktop 3.0
See who's connected to your Wi-Fi and more
Meet Fing Desktop 3.0 and take your internet security to the next level: see all the devices connected to your Wi-Fi, run internet speed tests, check router vulnerabilities and get professional troubleshooting tools.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Tech
,
Home security
by
Fing
About this launch
Fing
Your WiFi, explained
2
reviews
13
followers
Follow for updates
Fing Desktop 3.0 by
Fing
was hunted by
Luigi Calisi
in
Productivity
,
Tech
,
Home security
. Made by
Luigi Calisi
,
Marco De Angelis
,
Arianna Romano
and
Carlo Medas
. Featured on July 21st, 2022.
Fing
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. It first launched on February 24th, 2020.
Upvotes
10
Comments
3
Daily rank
#17
Weekly rank
#112
