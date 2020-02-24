  1. Home
Fing Desktop

Device discovery and network monitoring

Great one-stop-shop tool for scanning and monitoring your local network. Super useful for managing IoT or smart home or devices at home like Raspberry Pis, video game consoles, smart tvs, sonos boxes, lights and so on.
Hunter
I discovered Fing when I was looking for a tool that can tell me which smart devices we have in our office. Love the design.
