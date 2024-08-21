Launches
Fing Agent
24/7 network monitoring unit for Raspberry Pi
Meet Fing Agent, a network monitoring unit designed for Raspberry Pi: monitor, secure, and optimize your home network effortlessly. Get real-time alerts and ensure peak performance. No more Wi-Fi mysteries — just smooth, secure connections.
Android
Wi-Fi
Tech
+1 by
Fing
Fing
31 reviews
261 followers
Fing Agent by
Fing
was hunted by
Luigi Calisi
in
Android
,
Wi-Fi
,
Tech
. Made by
Luigi Calisi
,
Marco De Angelis
and
Arianna Romano
. Featured on August 27th, 2024.
Fing
is rated
4.5/5 ★
by 31 users. It first launched on February 24th, 2020.
