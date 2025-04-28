Subscribe
FindU

FindU

Find and explore colleges
FindU is a college discovery app built for how students actually search. Swipe through schools, explore match scores, save your favorites, and uncover real opportunities, all in one place.
ProductivityUser ExperienceEducation

FindU
FindU
Find and explore colleges
FindU by
FindU
was hunted by
Kenny Morales
in Productivity, User Experience, Education. Made by
Kenny Morales
and
Wilson Overfield
. Featured on April 29th, 2025.
FindU
is not rated yet. This is FindU's first launch.