discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Emil Hopf
Maker
Happy new year 🥳 Will be a great year for your projects and we are happy to accompany you on your way. From now on we are focusing to improve Findnlink. We are working on a chat and a project management tool, so that you are able to take track of your project and can work together as a team. If you find any bugs or have feature wishes, we would be thankful if you could write us -> team@findnlink.com -> https://www.instagram.com/findnl... -> https://discord.gg/AB2gP3S26q Thank you for your support 💜
Share
Its a homerun! Looks fantastic. Thanks!