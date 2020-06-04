Findka is a cross-domain recommender system: it can suggest podcasts based on what books and movies you like. It's not very good since there aren't many users yet. But if you try it for a little while, you'll probably find a few interesting things.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Jacob O'Bryant
Maker
I started working on recommender systems in 2016 during my undergrad, specifically doing music recommendation. I spent about five months in 2019 trying to make a music startup based on that. However, during that time I realized that there would probably be more value in having a really good general-purpose recommender system. i.e. if you're looking for something specific, use Google, and if you're not looking for something specific, use Findka. That's the vision anyway.
UpvoteShare