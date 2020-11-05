Finding Your Ikigai

discussion
Bilal Tahir
MakerBuilder of Things
Hey Everyone 👋 Sometimes it can be hard to know what one should focus on in their life. The Japanese have this concept called Ikigai which is essentially your purpose to live. They break it down into 4 components (what you're good at, what you like, what you can get paid for, what the world needs) and you can use this framework to arrive at the answer to what is your Ikigai. I was interested in doing the exercise on myself and, of course, built a Notion template to help with the breakdown. Sharing it here in case someone finds it useful :)
