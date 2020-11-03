  1. Home
FindFootPrint

Discover the footprint of the clothes you are wearing

Read the composition label of the clothes you are wearing, insert the composition on FindFootPrint and discover the minimum footprint of your clothes, based on 20+ Scientific Researches.
Alberto Ziveri
Hunter
CEO Grafite Laboratory
FindFootPrint was developed by Andrea Fabbri and Alberto Ziveri. They have experience in e-commerce, clothing and IT industries. The project is based on real scientific researches. The experiment was also tested on Opera Campi clothing brand.
