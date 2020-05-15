Discussion
👋 Hey Product Hunt! I’m Lucas Maldonado and I created Finder.app with my brother Franco. After investing countless hours doing lead generation and sending cold emails to fellow entrepreneurs and business owners, we decided to create our platform for finding email addresses. We have many ideas to continue developing this product like an email outreach software built-in inside Finder. Please help us decide what to build. 📨 Find email adresses from key people at every website in the world ✅ Verify that all email addresses really exist and are valid ⚙️ Search by tech stack, find which websites are using your competitor services. 🌍 Quickly access Finder using our Chrome extension We are super excited to finally get this out into the world! We would love to get some feedback What features should we develop next? 🚀
👋 Hey Product Hunt! Franco here, just wanted to let you know that today we are also launching a special plan that will be available to Product Hunt users for 7 days, and then will disappear for good. Users who purchase this plan will be able to keep it for lifetime. This is a highly discounted price while providing more value. We really value the Product Hunt community and we would love to get feedback.
