Find your escape

discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Anna Fuller
Makerstartup stuff, used to do product stuff
Thanks for hunting us, @chrismessina! Hey everyone, thanks for checking out our quiz. 2020 has been the WORST for a number of reasons. (We should know, we're a travel startup 🙄) @logan_anderson and I decided to make something fun to help you find an escape from all the bad news. We collected a bunch of travel ideas - some quirky, some extreme, some downright weird - to inspire wanderlust next time you're bingeing The Office reruns on the couch. Every result of our quiz is 100% real (DM us for details) and was submitted by one of the creators in our travel community. CHEAT CODES Use these answer combos to unlock some fun results - 🏙🦁🥞🪂007 - 🏙🐢🥞🕺🃏 - 🏖🦁🥑🕺007 The quiz is available in our iOS app. (Android users, we <3 you and we're coming for you soon!) We'll be dropping more quiz "results" in the future, so if you want to get in on the fun, submit your own unique travel ideas here. PS - After you take the quiz, we'd love for you to play around with the other features of our app and send feedback. We're still in the early days, but our goal is to create a place where you can create and discover authentic travel stories.
Share