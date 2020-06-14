Discussion
How's it going, everyone? 🤩 Work from home seems like a new normal during these challenging and unprecedented times 😷. We thought it would be a good idea to have a platform dedicated to helping people find remote jobs around the world. Here we are introducing "Find Remote Work" 👉 an easy to use website with daily updated, high quality 🙌 remote job listings sourced from twitter. Some features we presently offer 🌟 - 1. Ability to filter by over 15 job roles and sort by newest vs trending 2. Powerful search to help you find the exact role you are interested in 3. Save jobs you like while browsing and return to them later under bookmarks 4. Apply with the click of a button, or share with people who might be looking for that particular role 5. Customized weekly newsletter with trending remote job openings Let us know what you think of this product. Any feedback would be greatly appreciated 👍. Also, comment down below anyone who you know might benefit from the weekly personalized newsletter 📧 . Thanks 😊!
