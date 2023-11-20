Products
Find My Size
Find My Size
Get size recommendations for online stores w/ AI camera scan
Find My Size uses AI to quickly measure your body and recommend the best clothing sizes from your favorite stores and brands.
Launched in
Fashion
Artificial Intelligence
E-Commerce
by
Find My Size
About this launch
Find My Size
Get Size Recommendations for Online Stores w/ AI Camera Scan
Find My Size by
Find My Size
was hunted by
Talisha white
in
Fashion
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
E-Commerce
. Made by
Pritesh Kanani
,
Talisha white
and
Pritesh Kanani
. Featured on November 24th, 2023.
Find My Size
is not rated yet. This is Find My Size's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report