Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Jack Solomon
Maker
We came up with the idea when we were going to various shops to find pasta but couldn’t find any because of the panic buying happening in our town. It dawned on us that we may have the privilege to hunt down products like pasta but for people who were at risk this isn’t a possibility. If you’re vulnerable to coronavirus you cannot afford to go to three or four shops to try to find a product. Find My Pasta collects crowdsourced information on supermarket stock to help at risk individuals reduce their contact with others. The app also helps stop the general spread of the disease. One of the most important ways we can combat this disease is social distancing. Lots of us are staying home bar going to the shops to buy essentials. If we limit this trip to one or two shops, we can also limit the spread of COVID-19. For the app to work worldwide, however, we need people to report on what is or isn’t in their local shop. One of the most wonderful things we have seen come out of this pandemic is communities working together to help each other. By creating Find My Pasta we wanted to facilitate these communities in their fight. We hope to make a small difference.
Upvote (2)Share
Great idea! I'll post on Nextdoor for my neighbourhood. My concern is not enough people posting and using it - you might focus on building density in neighbourhooda or cities early on.
Upvote (2)Share
Ah just realised its iPhone only 😞
UpvoteShare
Maker
@mattcrail thank you so much! and yep - 100% agree with this, we're focussed especially on getting traction in local cities in the UK right now, but wanted to release this globally so that as many people as possible could get on it straight away
Upvote (1)Share