Find Friend Flights
Cheap flights for friends to meet up in another city
Discussion
Calvin Chu
Hunter
now I just need friends to use this with :)
super clever, this also seems like a potentially cool tool for team offsites for remote/distributed teams — definitely immediately useful with friends though
Maker
Thanks Calvin for posting :) Friend Flights sends you cheap flights to meet up in another city Eg, if you're in SF and your friend is in NYC, you'll get cheap fare alerts for flights to Guatemala, Beijing, etc. Like two weeks ago, Luke was trying to plan a small vacay trip with his pal Facundo and it was hard to line up good deals for both of them. So we tossed up a website where we do that for you, scouting out “friend flight” deals and sending them to your email. Right now it’s powered by scraping, spreadsheets, and mail merges, and we’re working on getting the world’s flight prices coursing through our backend to find even crazier deals 😤
