Peter Mareš
MakerFounder, SciEnt
Hi Product Hunt(ers)! I am Peter Mareš and am the maker of find-cards.com. The playing card collector market has been growing over the past years, supported by the increase in interest from card collectors, cardists and magicians alike. The increase in demand has led to an increase in available online distributors where one can buy the decks of cards we want. With such an increase in distribution, it has become quite time consuming to hunt down the perfect deck of cards, especially if those cards are hype decks or limited editions. I built the site to help playing card collectors, cardists and magicians to find the playing cards they want by providing a single, easy to use interface to search across the ever-expanding list of distributors across the globe and presenting options where a specific deck can be purchased. Whether you are looking for 'gilded' decks, 'limited editions', or a specific brand, simply enter what you're looking for and let the site do the grunt work. It will not only look for your specific deck, but may also make recommendations of other decks similar to what you're looking for. The project is current under development still and I welcome feedback and ideas on how it can be improved.
