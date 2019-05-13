You want to make sure to get optimal results from Quora. But still, you shouldn't waste hours searching for the question with the best stats. That’s where Find Better Questions comes in.
Find the Best Questions on Quora | Find Better QuestionsThis post focuses on why and how to find questions that make writing on Quora worth your invested time. Good questions will get you so much more traffic than the wrong ones, so the process of choosing them shouldn't be overlooked. This is an excerpt of the free ebook "The Ultimate Guide to Quora Marketing".
Emil BrucknerMaker@emilbruckner · building findbetterquestions.com
Hey fellow makers 👋 Emil here, creator of Find Better Questions. Big thanks to @bramk for hunting us today! 🥳 📖 The story About two years ago, I started using Quora for marketing purposes. After reading a lot of material on the subject, I soon found out that you can get a lot more out of the platform if you analyze many questions and answer the ones with most potential. Since that’s a lot of work I soon found myself automating a lot of it … one month later, the first MVP of Find Better Questions was live. I’m super proud that today, it is at a stage where it’s ready for Product Hunt. 🎰 How it works Find Better Questions is actually a super simple tool. You just insert a Quora url, like “https://www.quora.com/topic/Prod...” and the tool gets you a list of matching questions along with their stats like views, followers and weekly views. If you want to learn more about Quora marketing in general, I suggest you check out my guide to Quora marketing, which was hunted last month. 📙https://www.producthunt.com/post... 🎁Our best deal yet Since being on Product Hunt has to be celebrated, you can get 50% off for life with “product-hunt” this week. 😻 I’d love to hear what you think about Find Better Questions (there’s a free trial 😉) . Also leave a comment if you have any questions. I'm here all day (that is a European day) to answer them 😊
Alexey Ivanenko@alexeyivanenko4
i though quora is old app...Or here is not only startups?
Emil BrucknerMaker@emilbruckner · building findbetterquestions.com
@alexeyivanenko4 Not sure I understand your question. Quora is definitely a platform startups as well as most other businesses can use for their marketing. Just googling “quora marketing” will present you with quite a couple of examples on how to do it. You can also check out my guide on Quora marketing ;) https://www.producthunt.com/post...
Suhas Motwani@suhasmotwani · www.linkedin.com/in/suhasmotwani
Didn't quite understand why this has to be a desktop software though! Trying it out nonetheless, seems like an awesome use-case :)
Emil BrucknerMaker@emilbruckner · building findbetterquestions.com
@suhasmotwani Thanks! Sadly for technical reasons :( I even wrote a Medium post back in the days on why it’s a desktop app if you’re interested: https://hackernoon.com/day-3-zer... Let me know how it goes
