FinalScout
Ranked #1 for today
FinalScout
Automate outreach emails to LinkedIn prospects using ChatGPT
A Chrome extension to scrape emails from any LinkedIn page and write personalized outreach emails using ChatGPT based on their LinkedIn profile info.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Sales
,
Marketing
+1 by
FinalScout
Mayfair
About this launch
FinalScout
Find email address for any LinkedIn profile with a click
FinalScout by
FinalScout
was hunted by
Hamen Wen
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Sales
,
Marketing
. Featured on March 8th, 2023.
FinalScout
is rated
5/5 ★
by 9 users. It first launched on December 8th, 2021.
