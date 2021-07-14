Products
Home
→
Filmustage
Filmustage
AI-based solution for automatic movie screenplay breakdown
The first AI-based solution for automatic movie screenplay breakdown. Upload your .fdx or .pdf file, and get formatted and broken down script in a matter of minutes. Export the result into spreadsheets, .pdf or Gorilla and Movie Magic Scheduling
