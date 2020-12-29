discussion
Hey PH! So excited to share what we've built with Filmocracy. Every industry has been affected by the pandemic and live events especially. We decided to build a virtual platform to allow film festivals to take their events online while retaining the live connections that make physical film festivals so special. On Filmocracy we host several virtual film festivals each month, providing secure screening, virtual conferencing, and ticketing all combined in a virtual map to give a sense of space and place. Best of all, we can host many film festivals virtually for free, allowing these cultural institutions to not only survive but thrive. Thanks so much for @chrismessina hunting us! If anyone would like a trial of our festival premium, just drop me your email and I'll send you a free month :) See you on the platform! -Paul
Hey Paul, finding a free platform that supports upcoming/indie virtual film is already a win, but having gamification on almost asks to the question of why not. Congrats on the launch! Would love if you could take a look at ReallyGoodMassages on my hunt page as well 😄