Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → filmingo

filmingo

a film review app focusing on authenticity

get it
filmingo a peer to peer film review community focusing on authenticity to help users find what to watch and get more insight!
Potentially we are trying to make a place for film creators to get reviews on their own contents and get future collaborations!
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Daiki Iriguchi
Daiki Iriguchi
Makers
Daiki Iriguchi
Daiki Iriguchi
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Daiki Iriguchi
Daiki IriguchiMaker@daiki_iriguchi
I've been working on a peer to peer film review app focusing on authenticity to help users find what to watch and get more insight! After solidating as a film review community, I'm going to add more features for users to help them find legit future collaborations and allow them to get reviews for their own contents! I hope the vision I described potentially enhance film creator's life! Daiki
Upvote ·