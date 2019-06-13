Reviews
Hey 👋 PH community! This is my first 🚀 launch on Product Hunt, and I’m excited to share Film Stack with you. Film Stack helps you 🔎 discover the best resources for making 🎥 amazing videos. ✅ Spend less time looking for tools & resources and more time creating your videos. ✅ Browse >100 different resources (with more being added each week) ✅ 18 Collections covering key areas of video production. I created Film Stack for one simple reason: spending time finding quality resources and tools to help make your videos is 😩 time-consuming and difficult, especially when you'rer on a tight budget. I’ve often found myself spending ⏳ hours and hours hunting for new places to find quality stock music, graphics or sources of inspiration. Over time I had built up a very large bookmark folder with all my go to tools and resources I’d curated. Inspired by the likes of Startup Stash and other curation sites - It felt natural to take those bookmarks and build out a new place where others could easily benefit and share these resources. Film Stack is a free resource to all and is updated regularly. I only add resources that I have personally investigated and truly feel would be useful to you in your projects. If you come across any resources on the website that you like, 👍🏼 please up-vote them! Know any great resources you think should be part of a Film Stack collection? Submit your resource 🙂 Thanks for checking out the site, I hope the resources can be useful to your video projects, but remember that the tools do not make the filmmaker 💪🏼!
Hey, cool collection of tools and stock. I have not seen an aggregation of tools for video before. I just submitted our tool VEED now -> https://veed.io
