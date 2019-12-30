Deals
Filly
Filly
Next-gen form filler for IT teams.
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
+ 1
Filly is next-gen form filler. Save & restore forms with one hotkey. Automatically reuse forms from other team-members. All you need to know is 2 hotkeys:
- Alt + Shift + 1 -
show forms for current page
- Alt + Shift + 2 -
save current form
