Home
→
Product
→
FileZipper
Ranked #20 for today
FileZipper
Zip or Unzip your files in your browser, easier and free
Visit
Upvote 3
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
You could zip or unzip your files in your browser without uploading them to any server. In 2 easy steps: drag n drop in the entire site, and click on "do it". That's it!
Launched in
Productivity
,
Home
,
Tech
by
FileZipper
About this launch
FileZipper
Zip or Unzip your files in your browser, easier and free.
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
FileZipper by
FileZipper
was hunted by
Alejandro Zapeta
in
Productivity
,
Home
,
Tech
. Made by
Alejandro Zapeta
. Featured on December 1st, 2022.
FileZipper
is not rated yet. This is FileZipper's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#20
Week rank
#135
