discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Lars Karbo
Maker
Hi everyone! Some time ago I discovered a site called Netflix Party, where people can watch Netflix in real time together with friends. 📺 FileParty lets you do the same with your own mp4's and mp3's. Actually, you can look at images together too. Or just transfer files. To be honest, I am a bit unsure if this product is useful when we already have screen sharing in video calls. But I imagine there are some situations where screen sharing doesn't cut it. When you need high quality. Some usecases: - Video maker working on a draft of a video. Watch it together with someone to get feedback. - Remote Teacher who wants everyone to see the images/videos in high quality. - Watching a movie with friends (if you have movie file on your computer). I built this using WebTorrent and WebRTC. It is all p2p, the files are transferred directly. Hope it can be useful for some of you in this pandemic. Let me know if you have questions!
Share