FileFern

Never search for file attachments again

Your email inbox shouldn't be the system of record for files, but it is for attachments.
FileFern securely organizes and manages your email attachments. Available anytime, anywhere. Just CC attach@filefern.com to get started.
Maker
Hi PH! File management between clients is frustrating. I always hated searching for files in my inbox, only to resend them later on. Email inboxes should not be the system of record for files, but it currently is for attachments. I built FileFern to answer the question: “how might we augment email to improve file management between clients?” Recipients receive a login to access all files you've ever sent them. Files are categorized for searchability. A little about how the app works: https://medium.com/@esteininger/...
