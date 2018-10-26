FileAgo is a self-hosted, web based file storage and collaboration software built for teams.
Ajith KMaker@ajith_k · Techiepreneur from God's own country!
Hey Hunters 👋 My name is Ajith, and this is my first launch in ProductHunt. After almost one and a half years in the making, I am very excited to release FileAgo to the world today. 🎉 In a nutshell, FileAgo is a web-based file management software built for teams. However, compared to other solutions, FileAgo is an attempt to tackle the collaboration part in a slightly different matter. 👉 No group folders/team folders Say hello to Group Workspaces. Each group has its own dedicated workspace hosting its files, thereby separating user data from his/her groups. 👉 No restrictions in sharing Some softwares put restrictions when it comes to file sharing. Like, if you have already shared a folder, then it is not possible to share its sub-folder (WHAT?! 😮). Or, not being able to block a team member from accessing one of the sub-folders of a folder containing critical data which only a few members should have access to! FileAgo does not have any such restrictions, making it easy for a user to share/restrict/block access to a file or folder. 👉 Comes with all the goodies that you expect: - Disk quotas - Email notifications - Event logs - Comments - Revisions, etc A complete list of features can be found here. FileAgo will always be FREE (and without any restriction in features) for small teams (upto 3 members). Additional users will require a license key. 💥💥💥 Exclusive ProductHunt Launch Week Offer 💥💥💥 Use coupon code 9MONTHSOFF during checkout to avail recurring 70% OFF on annual subscription plans. As much as I have enjoyed making FileAgo, I know that the journey has only started. I am determined to make FileAgo better in every possible way that I can, so please feel free to fire your comments, suggestions and questions, and I will be quick to respond. 👍 Thank you! 🙏 Cheers, Ajith
Shreyaa Ratra@shreyaa_ratra · Making B2B sales easy via EasyLeadz.com
@ajith_k Hi Ajith, Are you doing outbound sales for this product ?
Ajith KMaker@ajith_k · Techiepreneur from God's own country!
@shreyaa_ratra Hi Shreyaa, not yet. I am planning to do it full-time starting from next week.
Shreyaa Ratra@shreyaa_ratra · Making B2B sales easy via EasyLeadz.com
