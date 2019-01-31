Log InSign up
Fiix Software is a cloud-based computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) that helps businesses organize their maintenance departments, get on top of maintenance backlog, and work towards preventive maintenance.

CMMS Software | Computerized Maintenance Management System | FiixWhile the computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) was created in the 1960s as a punch-card system used to manage work orders, it's come a long way in the 50-some years since.
Fiix closes $53 million CAD Series C from Georgian to build Salesforce for predictive maintenanceToronto-based Fiix announced today the close of a $53 million ($40 million USD) Series C round, led by Georgian Partners, with participation from follow-on investor BuildGroup. As part of the funding, Georgian Partners Managing Partner Simon Chong will join Fiix's board of directors.
Fiix was started in Toronto by a few ‘fiixers’ that wanted to bring simplicity to the unnecessarily complicated world of maintenance management software. And they wanted to do it with a product that was easy to use and affordable for everyone. Today we’ve grown, but we never forget that we were once the little guys and stay true to our founders’ vision of providing easy-to-use, affordable maintenance management software to the world. We’re the long awaited market disrupters, the true cloud provider, the lightning in a bottle.
