Fiix Software is a cloud-based computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) that helps businesses organize their maintenance departments, get on top of maintenance backlog, and work towards preventive maintenance.
James Chan · Works at Fiix Software.
Fiix was started in Toronto by a few ‘fiixers’ that wanted to bring simplicity to the unnecessarily complicated world of maintenance management software. And they wanted to do it with a product that was easy to use and affordable for everyone. Today we’ve grown, but we never forget that we were once the little guys and stay true to our founders’ vision of providing easy-to-use, affordable maintenance management software to the world. We’re the long awaited market disrupters, the true cloud provider, the lightning in a bottle.
