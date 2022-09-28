Products
Ranked #18 for today
Figtree
A friendly yet minimal (free!) sans-serif font
Figtree is a geometric sans serif font walking the line between simplicity and friendliness. It is minimalist but not stiff, casual but not silly.
Launched in
Typography
by
Figtree
About this launch
Figtree
A friendly yet minimal (free!) sans-serif font
Figtree by
Figtree
was hunted by
Erik Kennedy
in
Typography
. Made by
Erik Kennedy
. Featured on September 29th, 2022.
Figtree
is not rated yet. This is Figtree's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
2
Day rank
#18
Week rank
#156
