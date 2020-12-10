discussion
Hey folks, I’m thrilled to launch what I’ve been working on during the last months! Introducing Figside Beta ✨ a tool that turns your Figma file into published websites in no time! 🖼 Design Stay safe and design your website right in the Figma Editor. Try to use Auto Layout frame as much as possible in your file for better results! 📬 Import When you are ready, import your Figma project by copy-pasting the URL in Figside 👀 Preview Preview you website right in Figside and make your last adjustements in Figma. You can sync your project with a single click. 🚀 Go Live To publish your website, Figside offers a first-class integration of Vercel, a free hosting platform with https, static and custom domain support! You can use Figside for free right now! Free plans are limited up to 3 websites of 2 pages. This is the beta version of Figside, handle all cases provided by Figma is challenging but I provide a lot of efforts to support all the awesome Figma feature in the future! You can start with our templates https://figside.com/templates You can submit yours bugs/suggestions directly from the feedback widget on the app! Cheers 🥂
This is going to make landing pages so much easier to develop!
@ashwin_110 Yes Figside has been developed to help non-tech people to ship simple static sites!
@shinework Is there a mail address or any other way I can contact you guys? I have a couple of bugs I found and some feedback
@shinework @ashwin_110 Sure figsideapp@gmail.com thanks!
It doesn't work. I imported figma url and it is just empty. And it is not possible to re-import it shows that figma token is expired.