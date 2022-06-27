Products
figr.app
figr.app
Realtime, multi-user notepad calculator
Figr is a notepad style calculator you can use when a phone calculator isn't enough, and a spreadsheet is too much. Stretch out on a full size document, save your work in the cloud and collaborate with others in real time!
Mac
,
Productivity
,
Tech
figr.app
figr.app
Realtime, multi-user notepad calculator
Jerrold Poh
Mac
,
Productivity
,
Tech
Jerrold Poh
. Featured on June 28th, 2022.
