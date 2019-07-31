Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Maker
Liam Martens
Hey guys As a Figma user I have struggled with animations for a while as the integration with third party animation tools has been quite scarce or inconvenient. This is why I have created Figmotion, an animation tool built straight into Figma using their newly released plugin functionality. This is the first time designers will be able to create animations without ever even leaving Figma making the process much more convenient. As this is the first public release of Figmotion, I would love to hear your suggestions, feedback and comments. Be sure to tweet your animations at me using #figmotion, I would love to see all the amazing stuff you guys come up with! Happy animating!
UpvoteShare
I've had a change to test the plugin within the beta period and I was seriously impressed! The interface is very similar to what you would find in After Effects and similar products. Once given a little bit more control over the video output, I could see it as a real competition to other established apps.
UpvoteShare