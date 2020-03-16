Discussion
Hello hunters 😻 First of all, thanks @adrienm for the hunt! 🔫 Figma Tracking is a side-project from two product folks at Intercom 👋 Across the years we’ve shipped hundreds of product releases, and consistently faced problems with measuring the quantitative impact for our releases. So we decided to fix that! 💪 Figma Tracking makes your product tracking transparent inside your favorite design tool. Over time this plugin will take the guesswork out of product design. We cannot wait to see what you come up with, and we'd love to get some feedback! 🤗 Cheers Enzo
Enzo, product manager at Intercom, told me about this new product he has been working on. I'm convinced that better integrating design and analytics will be highly valuable to product teams. Really promising 🙌
Clever idea, I think it can be disruptive for teams with a focus on tracking quality metrics. Great job @frcbls and @enzo_avigo, excited to see future developments of this!
