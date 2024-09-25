Launches
figma.to.website
Design and deploy websites without leaving Figma
Design your website in Figma and hit PUBLISH to get your live website, instantly. Fully responsive, with free hosting and all the settings you need for SEO, performance, forms, custom code, embeds, analytics and more.
Launched in
Design Tools
Marketing
No-Code
by
About this launch
Make websites with just Figma
was hunted by
Georges Gomes
Design Tools
Marketing
No-Code
. Made by
Georges Gomes
,
Francois Valdy
and
gregory quinio
. Featured on September 26th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is figma.to.website's first launch.
Upvotes
31
Comments
5
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report