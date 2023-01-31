We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage. Learn more in our privacy settings.
Figma to Webflow plugin
Ranked #9 for today

Design websites in Figma, launch in Webflow

Free
Convert and import your Figma designs to Webflow. The Webflow Figma plugin helps you transfer your Figma designs into production-ready Webflow HTML & CSS.
Launched in Design Tools, No-Code, Web Design by
About this launch
1review
was hunted by
brryant
in Design Tools, No-Code, Web Design. Made by
brryant
,
John da Maia
and
Sergie Magdalin
. Featured on February 2nd, 2023.
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is Figma to Webflow plugin's first launch.
Upvotes
23
Vote chart
Comments
5
Vote chart
Day rank
#9
Week rank
#115