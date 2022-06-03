Products
Home
→
Product
→
Figma Templates
Ranked #3 for today
Figma Templates
Get free design assets for your projects
Visit
Upvote 16
Free
Collect
Share
Stats
The FIGMA TEMPLATES is a website to get free design assets for designers. Get high-quality design files and file formats as a starting point in creating your new designs.
Launched in
Design
,
Web Design
,
Design resources
by
Figma Templates
About this launch
Figma Templates by
Figma Templates
was hunted by
HUSSAIN AHMED
in
Design
,
Web Design
,
Design resources
. Made by
HUSSAIN AHMED
. Featured on June 4th, 2022.
Figma Templates
is not rated yet. This is Figma Templates's first launch.
Upvotes
16
Comments
5
Daily rank
#3
Weekly rank
#28
Report