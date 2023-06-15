Products
Figma Teleporter

Jump quickly between your last selected elements in Figma.

Free
Embed
Figma Teleporter enables you to jump quickly between your previously selected elements in Figma and FigJam with two “Back” and “Forth” buttons right within the Figma UI.Making crowded and complicated files easier to navigate. For free.
Launched in
Design Tools
Productivity
User Experience
Figma Teleporter
About this launch
1review
24
followers
was hunted by
Lucas Pilzen
in Design Tools, Productivity, User Experience. Made by
Lucas Pilzen
Featured on June 22nd, 2023.
is rated 5/5 by 1 user.
