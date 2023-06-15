Products
Home
→
Product
→
Figma Teleporter
Figma Teleporter
Jump quickly between your last selected elements in Figma.
Figma Teleporter enables you to jump quickly between your previously selected elements in Figma and FigJam with two “Back” and “Forth” buttons right within the Figma UI.Making crowded and complicated files easier to navigate. For free.
Launched in
Design Tools
Productivity
User Experience
by
Figma Teleporter
About this launch
Figma Teleporter
Jump quickly between your last selected elements in Figma.
Figma Teleporter by
Figma Teleporter
was hunted by
Lucas Pilzen
in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
User Experience
. Made by
Lucas Pilzen
. Featured on June 22nd, 2023.
Figma Teleporter
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Figma Teleporter's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
