Figma Super Tidy
Figma plugin to easily align, rename and reorder your frames
Ismael González
Hey hunters, I'm Ismael, a designer from Spain with coding skills who loves to build tools. This time i've created Super Tidy, a plugin that helps you deal with some of your daily routines while designing in Figma. Super Tidy helps you organize your frames by their canvas position, so you can rename, reorder in the layers list and align them in the canvas in one click. Please share your suggestions, feedback and comments! --- In case you are wondering, the code of the plugin is open source and publicly available: https://github.com/basiclines/fi... Hope you like it!
