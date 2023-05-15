Get app
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage. Learn more in our privacy settings.
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Figma Onboarding Components from Bento
Figma Onboarding Components from Bento

Figma Onboarding Components from Bento

Add personalized onboarding & activation to your product

Free
Download, create, and iterate on your product activation flows with a highly customizable component library. This is the most flexible library of components with pre-built variations and that makes it super simple to adapt to your brand.
Launched in
Design Tools
UX Design
Design resources
 by
Figma Onboarding Components from Bento
Microsoft Clarity
Microsoft Clarity
Ad
Heatmaps, session recordings, insights - free forever

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"What other components or layouts do you want to see? Does the ability to easily incorporate activation and onboarding into your designs move up those initiatives on the roadmap? How did this impact collaboration with stakeholders?"

Figma Onboarding Components from Bento
The makers of Figma Onboarding Components from Bento
About this launch
Figma Onboarding Components from Bento
Figma Onboarding Components from BentoAdd personalized onboarding & activation to your product
1review
102
followers
Figma Onboarding Components from Bento by
Figma Onboarding Components from Bento
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Design Tools, UX Design, Design resources. Made by
Emily Wang
,
Meera Kanani
,
Andy Cheng
,
Allister Craig Smith
,
Carlos Camacho
,
Justin Kwok
,
Joao Pedro Barros
and
Karin Hellman
. Featured on May 24th, 2023.
Figma Onboarding Components from Bento
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is Figma Onboarding Components from Bento's first launch.
Upvotes
38
Vote chart
Comments
18
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-